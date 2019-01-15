Former police officer to appeal sacking for misusing computer system

Suffolk Constabulary headquarters in Martlesham Heath Picture: SU ANDERSON

A sacked police officer is set to appeal his firing for computer misuse.

Pc Luke Burgin was dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing at Suffolk police headquarters, in Martlesham Heath, last June.

He was found to have misused police computer systems for personal purposes in 2016.

The hearing found he had abused his position to the detriment of a person with whom he had a personal connection. His actions were found to have breached expected standards of professional behaviour in the areas of confidentiality, discreditable conduct and integrity.

The original misconduct hearing, which took place between June 11 and 13, was overseen by legally qualified chairman James Tumbridge.

The former officer will take the case to a police appeals tribunal on Friday, January 18, at police headquarters.

The hearing will be chaired by Dorian Lovell-Pank QC.