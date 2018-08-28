Partly Cloudy

PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 22:30 28 December 2018

Ginny Shoesmith has been awarded a British Empire Medal Picture: GINNY SHOESMITH

Archant

An Ipswich PCSO has been recognised for her services to policing and the community in Ipswich in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

NEWS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 13.8.11 The Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team holding a NEWS PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 13.8.11 The Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team holding a "Street Meet" and barbeque at Barrack Corner on Saturday PCSO Ginny Shoesmith with Gloria Pilbeam visiting their stand ES 18.8.11

Ginny Shoesmith, 62, from Ipswich will be given a British Empire Medal for her work as a PCSO in the town.

Mrs Shoesmith has been a PCSO for the last 10 years having moved across from another civilian role within the police after a recommendation from a friend.

“Having always done secretarial work it was a complete career change at 52. I found my niche and have loved every minute of it.”

News of her award came as a complete shock to Mrs Shoesmith who came home from holiday to find her letter from the Cabinet Office.

PCSO Ginny Shoesmith was shocked to be recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours Picture: SIMON PARKERPCSO Ginny Shoesmith was shocked to be recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours Picture: SIMON PARKER

“I said to my husband ‘this is definitely a scam’,” said Mrs Shoesmith, “He read the letter and said ‘I don’t think it is!’

“I was in complete shock and I felt completely embarrassed. I have done a job I love for 10 years I have not done anything special.”

Mrs Shoesmith is no stranger to awards: in 2011 she was nominated for PCSO of the year at the Jane’s Police Review Awards which recognise and honour the work of police officers and staff across the county.

In 2017 she was named Police Person of the year at the Stars of Suffolk Awards.

Ginny Shoesmith won Police Person of the Year at the 2017 Stars of Suffolk Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGinny Shoesmith won Police Person of the Year at the 2017 Stars of Suffolk Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After a decade in the role Mrs Shoesmith still enjoys meeting with the people of Ipswich.

“It’s the contact with different people and having the opportunity to get to know people from different communities, different backgrounds that I would have never had the chance to get to know,” said Mrs Shoesmith.

“It’s also being out and about and getting to talk to people.”

