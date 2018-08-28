PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich



An Ipswich PCSO has been recognised for her services to policing and the community in Ipswich in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.



Ginny Shoesmith, 62, from Ipswich will be given a British Empire Medal for her work as a PCSO in the town.

Mrs Shoesmith has been a PCSO for the last 10 years having moved across from another civilian role within the police after a recommendation from a friend.

“Having always done secretarial work it was a complete career change at 52. I found my niche and have loved every minute of it.”

News of her award came as a complete shock to Mrs Shoesmith who came home from holiday to find her letter from the Cabinet Office.



“I said to my husband ‘this is definitely a scam’,” said Mrs Shoesmith, “He read the letter and said ‘I don’t think it is!’

“I was in complete shock and I felt completely embarrassed. I have done a job I love for 10 years I have not done anything special.”

Mrs Shoesmith is no stranger to awards: in 2011 she was nominated for PCSO of the year at the Jane’s Police Review Awards which recognise and honour the work of police officers and staff across the county.

In 2017 she was named Police Person of the year at the Stars of Suffolk Awards.



After a decade in the role Mrs Shoesmith still enjoys meeting with the people of Ipswich.

“It’s the contact with different people and having the opportunity to get to know people from different communities, different backgrounds that I would have never had the chance to get to know,” said Mrs Shoesmith.

“It’s also being out and about and getting to talk to people.”