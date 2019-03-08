See the new place where you can sit and unwind in Ipswich

Joe Louis from Urban Growth with Rev. Jutta Brueck from St Thomas Church at the new peace garden Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCH Archant

A new peace garden has opened in north-west Ipswich, but what exactly is it?

Mums, children and staff from the Nature Den Nursery at the peace garden in Bramford Lane Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCH Mums, children and staff from the Nature Den Nursery at the peace garden in Bramford Lane Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCH

The garden, run by St Thomas the Apostle church in Bramford Lane, offers a idyllic retreat for local people needing a quick stop to sit, unwind and enjoy their surroundings.

Made possible by the North West Ipswich Big Local Trust, Joe Louis from Urban Growth and community volunteers, the garden opened to the public on Tuesday, July 23.

To celebrate the opening, children, parents and staff from the nearby Nature Den Nursery were invited to enjoy the space with an ice cream.

One guest at the opening added: "I had no idea I would find this beautiful, peaceful sheltered garden in the grounds of St Thomas - what a treasure!"

The garden will be open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm and on weekend mornings, with The Rev Jutta Brueck inviting all to come and enjoy a break from the rush.