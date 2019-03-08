Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 31°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

See the new place where you can sit and unwind in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:20 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 24 July 2019

Joe Louis from Urban Growth with Rev. Jutta Brueck from St Thomas Church at the new peace garden Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCH

Joe Louis from Urban Growth with Rev. Jutta Brueck from St Thomas Church at the new peace garden Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCH

Archant

A new peace garden has opened in north-west Ipswich, but what exactly is it?

Mums, children and staff from the Nature Den Nursery at the peace garden in Bramford Lane Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCHMums, children and staff from the Nature Den Nursery at the peace garden in Bramford Lane Picture: ST THOMAS CHURCH

The garden, run by St Thomas the Apostle church in Bramford Lane, offers a idyllic retreat for local people needing a quick stop to sit, unwind and enjoy their surroundings.

Made possible by the North West Ipswich Big Local Trust, Joe Louis from Urban Growth and community volunteers, the garden opened to the public on Tuesday, July 23.

To celebrate the opening, children, parents and staff from the nearby Nature Den Nursery were invited to enjoy the space with an ice cream.

One guest at the opening added: "I had no idea I would find this beautiful, peaceful sheltered garden in the grounds of St Thomas - what a treasure!"

The garden will be open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm and on weekend mornings, with The Rev Jutta Brueck inviting all to come and enjoy a break from the rush.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suspected plane crash ‘turned out to be a silver balloon’

Felixstowe Beach Picture: NEILL RIGG

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Costcutter reopens former Tesco store on Ipswich’s Bramford Road

The former Tesco store in Bramford Road, Ipswich has reopened as a Costcutter store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Primary school girls become fundraising stars after mum’s heartbreaking diagnosis

Natasha Moreno-Roberts with her two daughters, Layla and Emilia, who have raised over £4,500 Macmillan and St Elizabeth's Hospice with their school friends Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists