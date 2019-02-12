Partly Cloudy

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 13 February 2019

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

A popular pancake restaurant inspired by the hit TV Show Peaky Blinders has closed its doors after a disappointing few months of trade.

Peaky Pancakes is closing its doors not even a year after it opened. Picture: NEIL PERRYPeaky Pancakes is closing its doors not even a year after it opened. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The 1920s theme pancake parlour only opened its doors last summer, but sadly has had no other option but to shut up shop.

Owner Katarzynka Oleksy and her partner Kamil Kumanski, former head chef of the restaurant, paired their love for pancakes and Peaky Blinders to bring a completely unique bar to the town – but unfortunately it hasn’t been the success that they had hoped.

They said: “We are not busy enough and because of this we have had to close the business.”

The pancake shop in Upper Orwell Street has been selling savoury and sweet treats since it opened in July 2018, with dishes inspired by the chefs Polish roots.

Manager Kamil has been a chef for more than 16 years having worked in numerous restaurants before deciding to open up his own here in Ipswich, after moving to the town eight years ago.

The cafe specialised in savoury Polish flavours, with its chicken and mushroom and traditional Hungarian goulash proving to be most popular.

The restaurant which aimed to take customers back to 1920s Birmingham, was kitted out with tall candles, rustic wooden tables and flat caps for the true Peaky Blinders set up.

The restaurant posted on Facebook in January saying that they were getting “busier and busier” and were forced to make the kitchen bigger.

The pancake parlour sadly did not receive the amount of interest head chef Kamil Kumanski had hoped. Picture: NEIL PERRYThe pancake parlour sadly did not receive the amount of interest head chef Kamil Kumanski had hoped. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The loss follows a number of businesses which have come under threat in the town centre in recent months.

