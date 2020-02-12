Pedestrian in collision with car near Ipswich school

A pedestrian has been involved in a collision in Kitchener Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car near Springfield Junior School in Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in Kitchener Road by the ambulance service about 3.30pm today.

It involved a pedestrian and a Citroen C3 car.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the pedestrian involved was male, but was unable to give any further details.

The casualty has been taken to Ipswich Hospital, although it is unknown how badly they were hurt.

The road remains open.