Pedestrian suffers possible fractures after collision with car in Ipswich
Published: 12:42 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected fractures after being involved in a collision with a car in Ipswich.
The incident happened in Landseer Road shortly after 4pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.
The pedestrian's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
However, a police spokesman said the person suffered possible fractures in the incident.
An ambulance was called to the scene and the pedestrian was taken to Ipswich Hosptial for treatment.
It was initially understood the pedestrian was riding a bicycle at the time of the collision.
A police cordon was seen off Landseer Road shortly after the incident.
