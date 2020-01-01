E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pedestrian dies several weeks after collision left him with serious head injuries

PUBLISHED: 14:02 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 10 January 2020

The pedestrian died today after a collision which happened on Tuesday December 10 when he tried to cross the Washbrook bound carriageway of London Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died a month after being involved in a collision with a car whilst trying to cross a dual carriageway.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday, December 10 2019, in Old London Road in Copdock.

The 56-year-old was crossing the Washbrook bound carriageway, near to the Best Western Hotel, when he was involved in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after unfortunately sustaining significant head and internal injuries.

He sadly died today (Friday, January 10) as a result of those injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage at the relevant time, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting reference CAD 286 of December 10.

Alternatively you can email james.perrier@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.

