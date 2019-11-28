E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being struck by car on A12

PUBLISHED: 19:33 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:30 28 November 2019

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the A12 near Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A woman has suffered 'serious injuries' after being hit by a car on the A12 near Martlesham.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the carriageway between the Seckford Hall roundabout and the Black Tiles roundabout, at around 6.15pm today, Thursday, November 28.

The road has been closed by police, both northbound and southbound carriageways, as emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police, said: "A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on the A12. "They have received serious injuries.

"Police, fire and ambulance are on scene at this moment in time."

A police spokesman added it is not yet known whether the woman's injuries are life-threatening or life-changing.

Stay with us for updates.

