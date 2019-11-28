Breaking

Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being struck by car on A12

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the A12 near Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A woman has suffered 'serious injuries' after being hit by a car on the A12 near Martlesham.

A12 is now shut in both directions between Martlesham and Seckford. Police and ambulance at scene of serious injury RTC #A12 — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) November 28, 2019

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the carriageway between the Seckford Hall roundabout and the Black Tiles roundabout, at around 6.15pm today, Thursday, November 28.

The road has been closed by police, both northbound and southbound carriageways, as emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police, said: "A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on the A12. "They have received serious injuries.

"Police, fire and ambulance are on scene at this moment in time."

A police spokesman added it is not yet known whether the woman's injuries are life-threatening or life-changing.

