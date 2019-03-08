Overcast

Pedestrian injured in Ipswich collision

PUBLISHED: 00:21 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 00:21 27 March 2019

Franciscan Way, close to Civic Drive, was the site of a road traffic collision on Tuesday, March 26 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Franciscan Way, close to Civic Drive, was the site of a road traffic collision on Tuesday, March 26 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A pedestrian was left with minor injuries after a collision with a car in Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a black Ford KA about 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The crash, which happened in Franciscan Way, close to Civic Drive, left the pedestrian with minor injuries.

Paramedics also attended the incident and treated the pedestrian.

Disruption to the town centre road network went on for over an hour before the car involved and emergency vehicles left the scene.

