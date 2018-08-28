Sunshine and Showers

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 10:53 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 29 January 2019

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket last night, police have confirmed.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene after a collision with a lorry on the eastbound carriageway near junction 37 around 11pm.

The carriageway was closed from junction 33 to junction 37 for more than seven hours while a collision investigation took place.

The road reopened fully at 7.20am this morning.

MORE: A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “We were called around 11pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a male pedestrian on the A14 eastbound near junction 37.

“Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. Next of kin has been informed.

“The road reopened at 7.20am.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 455 of Monday, January 28.

