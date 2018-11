Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in an Ipswich car park.

Police were called to an accident on Landseer Road in Ipswich at 8.50am.

A spokesperson said a pedestrian and a Mercedes Sprinter van had collided in the Riverside Clinic car park.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

