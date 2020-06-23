E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Felixstowe caravan park reopening - but not for campers

PUBLISHED: 18:10 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 23 June 2020

Peewit Holiday Park, Felixstowe, has revelaed it will reopen on July 4. Picture: LIZ SMITH

Peewit Holiday Park, Felixstowe, has revelaed it will reopen on July 4. Picture: LIZ SMITH

Liz Smith

A Suffolk camp site owner is “ecstatic” to be reopening in July, but says they will not be able to welcome people in tents.

Liz Smith, part-owner of Peewit caravan park in Felixstowe, said the park would reopen from July 4 but some facilities would need to remain closed.

Mrs Smith said: “We were told we can open on the fourth, so we’ll open on the fourth.

“Ecstatic is the word I think. It’s been a long time. It’s tough on the business side of things, but it’s been tough on our customers as well.

“They’ll be so pleased to be down here again. This is their happy place. Where they can chill out from the pressures of the world and when would you need it more?”

MORE: What is changing on July 4?

The caravan park, which is in its 55th season of being open, has 208 privately owned static caravans and pitches for 45 touring caravans which will be open as normal.

You may also want to watch:

The site has a shower and toilet block but these will not be opening up at first meaning they will be unable to accept people in tents.

Mrs Smith said this was because the enhanced cleaning needed elsewhere meant it would not be possible with their current staff.

She said: “We’ve got hand sanitising points and we’re going to be dealing with our customers through a window effectively so we need those areas cleaning. So to start with we want to be able to make sure that we’re doing that right. We all need to settle back into it and to reassure customers that this is still a safe place.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

“With the two metre distancing there were a few pinch points in the toilet and shower block which made it difficult for starters. Now that’s been reduced, it’s one problem taken away but the problem is now getting all the cleaning done.

“The only situation where we might be able to accept tents is if they were staying with somebody in a caravan or motorhome so they can use the facilities in there.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire breaks out at docks - causing fears of explosion

Firefighters have rushed to Felixstowe Docks, where a freight train container is on fire. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire breaks out at docks - causing fears of explosion

Firefighters have rushed to Felixstowe Docks, where a freight train container is on fire. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Beauty industry ‘in the dark’ as hairdressers prepare to reopen

Abi Cutter, owner of Lipstick & Locks on North Street in Sudbury, said: 'Im very excited that we now have the go ahead to reopen.' Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Did you go to Orwell High School? Here’s a trip down memory lane

Orwell High School pupils pictured in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Did you witness an arson in Washbrook?

Suffolk Police are looking for witnesses to a suspected arson in Washbrook. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘It’s good but scary’ - Pubs to reopen across Suffolk from July 4

Pubs across Suffolk have been told they can open from July 4 by Prime Minister Boris Johnson Picture: Getty Images

Felixstowe caravan park reopening - but not for campers

Peewit Holiday Park, Felixstowe, has revelaed it will reopen on July 4. Picture: LIZ SMITH