Felixstowe caravan park reopening - but not for campers

Peewit Holiday Park, Felixstowe, has revelaed it will reopen on July 4. Picture: LIZ SMITH Liz Smith

A Suffolk camp site owner is “ecstatic” to be reopening in July, but says they will not be able to welcome people in tents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liz Smith, part-owner of Peewit caravan park in Felixstowe, said the park would reopen from July 4 but some facilities would need to remain closed.

Mrs Smith said: “We were told we can open on the fourth, so we’ll open on the fourth.

“Ecstatic is the word I think. It’s been a long time. It’s tough on the business side of things, but it’s been tough on our customers as well.

“They’ll be so pleased to be down here again. This is their happy place. Where they can chill out from the pressures of the world and when would you need it more?”

MORE: What is changing on July 4?

The caravan park, which is in its 55th season of being open, has 208 privately owned static caravans and pitches for 45 touring caravans which will be open as normal.

You may also want to watch:

The site has a shower and toilet block but these will not be opening up at first meaning they will be unable to accept people in tents.

Mrs Smith said this was because the enhanced cleaning needed elsewhere meant it would not be possible with their current staff.

She said: “We’ve got hand sanitising points and we’re going to be dealing with our customers through a window effectively so we need those areas cleaning. So to start with we want to be able to make sure that we’re doing that right. We all need to settle back into it and to reassure customers that this is still a safe place.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

“With the two metre distancing there were a few pinch points in the toilet and shower block which made it difficult for starters. Now that’s been reduced, it’s one problem taken away but the problem is now getting all the cleaning done.

“The only situation where we might be able to accept tents is if they were staying with somebody in a caravan or motorhome so they can use the facilities in there.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.