Road to be closed for emergency repairs

A village road is to be closed for the majority of a day so highways workers can carry out emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Pannington Hall Lane, #Wherstead will be closed on 12 December between 8.30am and 4.30pm for emergency repairs. Please follow the diversion. #SuffolkRepairs pic.twitter.com/Lwa7Ug34G4 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) December 11, 2018

Suffolk Highways, which maintains most of the county’s road network, announced on Twitter that it would be shutting Pannington Hall Lane, in Wherstead, near Ipswich, between 8.30am and 4.30pm today (Wednesday, December 12).

It asked motorists to follow the signposted diversion route long the A137 and The Street, Wherstead.

Anyone with questions about the Wherstead road closure should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.