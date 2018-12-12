Sunshine and Showers

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

12 December, 2018 - 05:19
An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A village road is to be closed for the majority of a day so highways workers can carry out emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Suffolk Highways, which maintains most of the county’s road network, announced on Twitter that it would be shutting Pannington Hall Lane, in Wherstead, near Ipswich, between 8.30am and 4.30pm today (Wednesday, December 12).

It asked motorists to follow the signposted diversion route long the A137 and The Street, Wherstead.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives greater priority to the repair of roads that carry the most vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.

Anyone with questions about the Wherstead road closure should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park Nando’s

Yesterday, 21:54 Will Jefford
Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man suffered stab wounds to the head in a “targeted attack” in front of horrified diners in a Nando’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre.

Anger at Judge’s decision to cut “predators” jail time

Yesterday, 21:08 Will Jefford
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A prominent women’s campaigner has hit out after two convicted sex offenders have had their sentence for attempted rape cut on appeal.

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

Yesterday, 19:00 Jake Foxford
A young woman gave chase from Spring Road into Springhurst Close when the theives dropped the handbag and fled Picture: PHIL MORELY

A mystery heroine chased a pair of thieves in Ipswich after a woman in her 70s had her bag snatched.

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Yesterday, 13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Teen remanded to appear at crown court charged with robbery of 81-year-old Ipswich man

Yesterday, 17:45 Tom Potter
Moise Sandu appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with the robbery of an 81-year-old Ipswich man.

Opinion Royal Watch: How does the Queen spend Christmas Day at Sandringham?

Yesterday, 16:38 James Martson
The Queen & Prince Philip leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church last year

And what do you buy the woman who has everything? James Marston speculates about the Royals’ Norfolk Christmas

Days Gone By: Legacy in the Cobbold family in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:30 David Kindred
The Cornhill, Ipswich, in the early years of the twentieth century. The Bacon and Cobbold Bank was in the building on the left, now occupied by Lloyds Bank.

For more than 260 years generations of the Cobbold family had a great influence in Ipswich, writes David Kindred.

Vulnerable woman ‘lost control’ over drug dealers at her home, police reveal

Yesterday, 16:00 Katy Sandalls
Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs dealers have been using threats and intimidation to target vulnerable people in a coastal town, police have revealed.

Man produces knife in brazen daylight robbery

Yesterday, 15:47 Will Jefford
Police are appealing for witnessed after a robbery near teh New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A daylight robbery near Ipswich town centre has left a man shaken after an offender drew a knife in the middle of the afternoon.

