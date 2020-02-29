See inside £450,000 penthouse apartment with views of Ipswich marina

Would you like to live here? It features a stunning waterfront location with views over the marina. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES NICHOLAS ESTATES

A stunning and rarely available penthouse apartment at Ipswich waterfront could be yours for nearly half a million pounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It features a stunning waterfront location. NICHOLAS ESTATES It features a stunning waterfront location. NICHOLAS ESTATES

The two-bedroom apartment at The Shamrock, Regatta Quay, has full marina views and beyond, with an impressive dual balcony to let you soak up the summer sun.

The property is being sold by Nicholas Estates on Rightmove and is on the market for £450,000, with no onward chain.

Exposed brickwork and beams from the original building retain the apartment's classic features - with a modern decor throughout.

The apartment boasts two bedrooms, a living/kitchen area, a bathroom and shower room and allocated parking on-site.

It features a stunning waterfront location with views over the marina. NICHOLAS ESTATES It features a stunning waterfront location with views over the marina. NICHOLAS ESTATES

It's situated in the main hub of all the bars and restaurants that Ipswich waterfront has to offer, while also being just a short walk away from the train station.

Inside, the main bedroom is on the separated mezzanine level with a private balcony overlooking the marina with a south facing aspect.

The second bedroom has views across towards town, with a balcony off the living area too.

You can find out more about this property here.

It features a stunning waterfront location. NICHOLAS ESTATES It features a stunning waterfront location. NICHOLAS ESTATES

More: First look inside £475k Winerack penthouse - plus a stunning timelapse showing the view































































































































































