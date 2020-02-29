E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
See inside £450,000 penthouse apartment with views of Ipswich marina

PUBLISHED: 18:59 29 February 2020

Would you like to live here? It features a stunning waterfront location with views over the marina. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

NICHOLAS ESTATES

A stunning and rarely available penthouse apartment at Ipswich waterfront could be yours for nearly half a million pounds.

The two-bedroom apartment at The Shamrock, Regatta Quay, has full marina views and beyond, with an impressive dual balcony to let you soak up the summer sun.

The property is being sold by Nicholas Estates on Rightmove and is on the market for £450,000, with no onward chain.

Exposed brickwork and beams from the original building retain the apartment's classic features - with a modern decor throughout.

The apartment boasts two bedrooms, a living/kitchen area, a bathroom and shower room and allocated parking on-site.

It's situated in the main hub of all the bars and restaurants that Ipswich waterfront has to offer, while also being just a short walk away from the train station.

Inside, the main bedroom is on the separated mezzanine level with a private balcony overlooking the marina with a south facing aspect.

The second bedroom has views across towards town, with a balcony off the living area too.

You can find out more about this property here.

