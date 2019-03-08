Ambulance called after Kesgrave collision

An ambulance has been called to the scene in Penzance Road, Kesgrave following a collision between an Audi and a Gilera Stalker moped. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Paramedics have been called following a collision between a car and a moped in Kesgrave.

Police were called to the scene in Penzance Road at 1.15pm following reports of a collision between the two vehicles.

The cause of the collision between the Audi car and the Gilera Stalker moped is currently unknown.

A spokeoman for Suffolk police said that the rider of the moped has sustained leg injuries, and is awaiting treatment from the ambulance service.

The driver of the Audi is not believed to have sustained any injuries.

The road, linking Bell Lane to Mendip Drive, is popular with residents using the nearby post office, butchers and convenience stores.

Police confirmed that the road has not been closed.