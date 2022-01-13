Rescue under way after people get stuck in mud on banks of River Orwell

Breaking

The people were stuck in mud near Orwell Country Park - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been called to rescue people who became trapped in mud on the banks of the River Orwell outside Ipswich.

Five fire crews, police, the Coastguard and the ambulance service were called to the riverbank near Orwell Country Park shortly after 5pm today.

Fire engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations were dispatched to the scene.

The conditions of the people stuck in mud has not been confirmed.