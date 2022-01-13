News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Rescue under way after people get stuck in mud on banks of River Orwell

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:20 PM January 13, 2022
The people were stuck in mud near Orwell Country Park

The people were stuck in mud near Orwell Country Park - Credit: Archant

Emergency services have been called to rescue people who became trapped in mud on the banks of the River Orwell outside Ipswich.

Five fire crews, police, the Coastguard and the ambulance service were called to the riverbank near Orwell Country Park shortly after 5pm today.

Fire engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations were dispatched to the scene.

The conditions of the people stuck in mud has not been confirmed.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

