Suffolk Pro-EU campaigners bid to drum up support for People’s Vote

PUBLISHED: 18:49 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 13 January 2019

The Suffolk EU Alliance in Ipswich town centre promoting a People's Vote ahead of Theresa May's key Brexit vote next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk EU Alliance in Ipswich town centre promoting a People's Vote ahead of Theresa May's key Brexit vote next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Campaigners for a People’s Vote on Brexit were out in towns across Suffolk to try and drum up support.

The Suffolk EU Alliance in Ipswich town centre promoting a People's Vote ahead of Theresa May's key Brexit vote next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) ran events in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Lowestoft and Newmarket on Saturday in an attempt to rally support for a second referendum on Britain staying in the European Union.

Similar events were held in Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds hosted by Bury St Edmunds Open Britain.

They formed part of a national day of action, with up to 200 other events happening across the country, to encourage support for a People’s Vote on the Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill, with an option to remain.

The SEUA said many people had stopped and expressed support in favour of another vote, although many people also walked on by, preferring not to engage in debate.

The Halesworth event organised by The Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) Picture: SEUAThe Halesworth event organised by The Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) Picture: SEUA

The group said feedback from the events was that many people would be contacting their MP to express frustration at the Government’s proposed deal, while many said they had already written often without getting a meaningful reply.

Julia Ewart, SEUA chair, said: “It was an exciting day for Suffolk and the SEUA.

“We had outposts in nine different towns and despite the cold folks were keen to participate and have their say,” she said.

Ms Ewart said another vote would not be a re-run of the 2016 EU referendum. Instead it would be a chance for the electorate to compare what was promised then with the reality of what is on the table now.

The Lowestoft event organised by The Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) Picture: SEUAThe Lowestoft event organised by The Suffolk EU Alliance (SEUA) Picture: SEUA

“Without a doubt, Brexit remains at the forefront of people’s minds,” she said.

“We’re learning just how disgruntled and conned leave voters feel at the chaos we’re now experiencing.”

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 and MPs are due to vote on Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement on Tuesday January 15 after an initial vote scheduled in December was delayed.

In the 2016 referendum, people in local authority districts across Suffolk and Essex voted in favour of Britain leaving the EU.

