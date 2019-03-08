Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

PUBLISHED: 15:29 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 09 April 2019

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Archant

Families who were forced to watch horror movie trailers with their pre-schoolers while they waited to see the Easter holiday hit Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun have spoken out about their experience.

Trailers for psychological thriller Ma and superhero blockbuster Brightburn were shown ahead of the cartoon favourite at Empire Cinema, in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Saturday, April 6.

Children were compensated with chocolate buttons and cinema vouchers after they were left scared by the inappropriate trailers.

Abigail Bonsall, who had taken her two-year-old daughter to the cinema for the first time said: “It was two trailers; during the first one my husband ran out to tell someone and during the second one I left the screen. It was the 3pm showing. Other parents followed.

“My husband was the one who ran out to get the manager and I was the first parent to leave the screen with my children, closely followed by around 10 other parents. Some of the children were crying and my daughter kept saying ‘No monsters!’

“It was a horrible experience. The manager was very apologetic and gave vouchers and chocolate buttons to everyone at the end.”

Commenting on the mistake, a spokesman for Empire said: “We are investigating how an inappropriate trailer was played before a screening of Peppa Pig at our Ipswich cinema for which we apologise.

“As soon as the staff on site were made aware of the situation, the programme was stopped and trailers were taken off screen immediately.

“We do sincerely apologise for this and for any distress caused and will be reviewing our internal procedures to ascertain how this came to being. Peppa Pig did then go on screen as planned.”

Some parents have been relatively understanding about the mix up.

David Brame said: “When we went at 12.15pm we saw no trailer for horror film it was fantastic what we saw my little girl loved it.”

Carole Smith added: “Ooops, the only blot on an otherwise great cinema, well that and the ice cream portion sizes.”

The mistake at the cinema in Ipswich has made the national news with Kathie Louise West posting: “It made headline news on the Radio Five Live last night.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Then and now: A look at Ipswich’s lost pubs

The Golden Lion is one of the many pubs which Ipswich has lost. Photo: Richard Snasdell.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER

Challenges building cultural cohesion with town’s newer arrivals

Organisations such as Ipswich Community Media, pictured at an open day at ISCRE, have worked to support new communities Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Police rule out ‘potentially interesting’ lead in cold case review

Martlesham murder victim, Doris Shelley, who was killed in her Suffolk home in 1993. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The Boys Are Back: Five, A1, 911 and Damage to play Ipswich Regent

Four of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s Five, A1, 911 and damageare teaming up for a group reunion tour and will be playing the Ipswich Regent in March 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists