School welcomes author for special celebration

Amanda Childs, Ipswich Prep head, Nick Butterworth, Hannah Mee, Prep librarian, and some pupils at Ipswich Prep Picture: IPSWICH PREP SCHOOL Archant

Ipswich Prep School welcomed author Nick Butterworth back to the school to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his first Percy the Park Keeper book, One Snowy Night.

The author spoke to pupils about illustrating, writing and the 30 years of Percy – and read his new book, One Springy Day, to children from the Lodge Day Nursery up to Year 6.

He also did his famous Squiggles game, where a child draws a squiggle and he makes it into a fantastic drawing. Nick was given the honour of presenting certificates to Year 1 and 2 pupils who had selected to have their drawings on the Prep School’s little Elmer as part of Elmer’s Learning Herd.

After this Hannah Mee, Prep Librarian, presented a special anniversary cake to Nick. Made by Ipswich School Catering department, the Victoria sponge cake featured a bunting flag which said congratulations from all at Ipswich Prep.