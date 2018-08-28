Video

Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits Suffolk primary schools

Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Mr Butterworth spoke to pupils at Witnesham and Otley Primary Schools on Tuesday, November 27, later signing copies of his books for the excited youngsters.

Richard Benstock, executive headteacher at both schools: “He talked to them about how he created Percy and some of his other well know characters. “He also did some drawings on the board, as he is an illustrator too, and talked about how he came up with their designs.

“The children absolutely loved it and for a lot of information from him.

“After his talk all the children wanted to do was create their own characters.”

Mr Butterworth later spoke to parents at Otley Primary’s parents evening on how they can help inspire a love of reading in their children.