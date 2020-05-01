E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Look: First pictures of peregrine falcon chick in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:19 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 01 May 2020

The youngest peregrine falcon in Ipswich is less than two days old and has been captured by BT's own PerryCam - installed in the peregrine falcon box at one of the highest points in Adastral Park, Ipswich Picture: APPERRYCAM

Archant

A pair of Ipswich’s peregrine falcons now have a chick in their nest – with another due to emerge from it’s egg soon.

Telecoms giant BT have a pair of the falcons nesting in a box in Adastral Park, close to the A12, and on April 30 welcomed their first chick of 2020 to the specially installed box they roost in.

BT engineers and Suffolk hawk specialists worked together to install the bird box at the top of the research centre’s water tower some years ago, providing a place for the birds to shelter in the colder winter months.

Three eggs were laid in 2020, with one chick now out of its egg and another beginning to emerge on May 1.

The pair of falcons first raised three chicks in 2019.

The peregrine falcons at BT's Adastral Park have now got a chick - with a second one expected to hatch shortly Picture: APPERRYCAMThe peregrine falcons at BT's Adastral Park have now got a chick - with a second one expected to hatch shortly Picture: APPERRYCAM

Peter Merchant of the Hawk and Owl Trust said: “Last year was a wonderful success – three eggs, three chicks and three fledged the nest.

“There’s always a chance with peregrine falcons they might do something different, but there’s no reason we won’t have a pair of birds nesting there indefinitely now. It could be the same birds for several years.

“There has been a pair nesting near the Orwell Bridge since 2008 and in that time only one of the birds there has changed.”

The pair of birds at Adastral Park were identified as the same birds that reared chicks in 2019 by the rings on their legs.

The chicks they raised last year have not yet been tagged as peregrine falcons do not make a nest until they are three years old.

You can follow more from the peregrine falcons on their Twitter page.

