Video
WATCH: Peregrine falcons return to nest at BT site for third year
- Credit: BT
Peregrine falcons have returned to nest at Ipswich's BT site in Adastral Park for the third year running.
BT engineers and wildlife teams installed the bird box at the top of the research centre’s water tower in 2019, providing a place for the birds to shelter in the colder winter months.
And now the peregrine falcons have returned for a third year running to the delight of Suffolk hawk specialists.
The sight of the pair of falcons raising chicks has also been captured on a webcam installed by the telecommunications company — a rare moment from these birds.
Birds of prey specialist Peter Merchant, who works across the East of England helping companies make sure rare animals are protected, has also welcomed the sighting.
You may also want to watch:
The story of these birds has been one of recovery as back in 2000 there were no breeding sites for them in Suffolk until urban sites were repurposed to house peregrines.
In 2008, for the first time in 200 years, Suffolk saw young fledglings successfully raised from a mounted nest box under the Orwell Bridge.
Most Read
- 1 Burglars crept into Ipswich home while occupant was inside
- 2 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
- 3 Orwell Bridge safety concerns raised after 'worrying incidents'
- 4 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
- 5 Stage for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance being built
- 6 Ipswich street closure could be made permanent under consultation plans
- 7 Fire marshals to patrol Waterfront block 24/7 and balconies could be removed
- 8 Delays expected at A14 Copdock Interchange
- 9 Vandals set light to seafront toilets
- 10 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
Every year since then young peregrine falcons have been produced from the nest under the bridge, and also more recently at the BT site in Martlesham.
The introduction of the nest box has also meant the birds are less exposed to perilous virgin flights into the river below.
But danger also lurks at the research centre where an image recently captured a fall of a baby peregrine, and him sitting in the loading bay.
Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds also have peregrines appearing in high up places like church towers.