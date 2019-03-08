Partly Cloudy

Peregrines set up home on BT tower at Adastral Park in Martlesham

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 14 April 2019

Three eggs have been laid at this peregrine falcon nestbox at Adastral Park at Martlesham. Picture: BT

Three eggs have been laid at this peregrine falcon nestbox at Adastral Park at Martlesham. Picture: BT

Archant

One of the most recognisable landmarks in east Suffolk could soon be home to a new family after a pair of peregrine falcons laid three eggs in a nest box.

The box was placed in the water tower of BT Adastral Park research centre a few years ago – and has been used by the birds to shelter during the winter.

This year officials from BT worked with experts from the Hawk and Owl Trust to try to persuade them to stay – and now a webcam on the box has revealed that three eggs have been laid.

However peregrines are notoriously unpredictable as parents so there are no guarantees that there will be any chicks this year.

The peregrines can be watched by staff on the Adastral Park campus through the webcam – although the pictures are not streamed generally.

The return of peregrines to south east Suffolk has been a great success over recent years with families establishing nests on the Orwell Bridge and Ipswich Waterfront.

