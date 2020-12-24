Published: 11:06 AM December 24, 2020

Marcia Pryke and husband David at the Suffolk Food Hall for lunch as part of her prize for winning the Perfect Christmas competition - Credit: Suffolk Food Hall

A retiree from Kesgrave landed a bundle of locally-sourced prizes worth £1,000 in our Perfect Christmas competition.

Marcia Pryke was thrilled to find out she had won the competition, which ran in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star and required 15 cut-out tokens to enter.

The 65-year-old was treated to a lunch at the Suffolk Food Hall with husband Peter, aged 75, as part of her prize, as well as a voucher for the gift, food and butchery departments.

A hamper from the food hall included luxury items such as Scarlett & Mustard Boxing Day pickle, Mr Filberts Ghost Ship beery peanuts, Cottage Delight classic cinnamon stars and Buttermilk mince pie fudge.

She said: "It was nice to win the competition. I was very happy, and the whole family has benefited.

"I have six children and lots of grandchildren, so the toys have gone to them.

"The lunch at the food hall was lovely and we've never been there before."

As well as the lunch, Marcia also won a mixed case of wine plus two bottles of Champagne Brut from Adnams, toys and gifts from Bacton Bears, a chocolate hamper from Marimba Chocolates, outdoor Christmas lights from Elmers of Kesgrave, and a gift box of games and crackers from Jarrolds.

The competition winner has lived in Kesgrave for over 20 years and takes part in many pub quizzes, although events have now moved online due to the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: "There is a quiz league much like darts and we travel around pubs to take part.

"I really enjoy quizzes and I'm not bad, though I don't have a specialist subject.

"I'm rather hoping we can go back to having the quizzes at pubs soon, it would be nice to get back to normal."

The couple have a busy life in retirement and spend a lot of time reading, playing games and have a caravan at Carlton Meres, in Saxmundham — though they haven't been able to visit during recent months of the pandemic.