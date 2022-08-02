News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police concerned for welfare of girl, 16, missing from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:28 PM August 2, 2022
Persia Moghadam has gone missing from Ipswich

Persia Moghadam has gone missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from Ipswich.

Persia Moghadam was reported missing at 4pm on Thursday, July 28.

Officers believe she could be in the Southend area.

She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build and has shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on where she might be is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

