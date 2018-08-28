Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans for 171 Hadleigh starter homes reduced to just seven after Persimmon fails to submit updated proposals

PUBLISHED: 16:48 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 04 January 2019

Controversial plans to develop 171 starter homes for first time buyers in Hadleigh will now see just seven starter properties built, it has emerged – with developers failing to submit updated documents.

Persimmon Homes originally submitted proposals for 172 homes off Ipswich Road in July 2017 – with 171 of those earmarked as starter properties designed for those making their first step on the property ladder.

Further work was needed to bring the plans to a position where it could be validated by Babergh District Council’s planning department, which was completed on December 21 2018.

But the plans open for public consultation are out of date, according to the developer, and will actually only see seven starter homes constructed.

A spokesman from Persimmon said: “An amended proposal for a mixed use scheme, comprising a traditional mixed housing tenure and employment uses as agreed with the council, will replace the current application for 171 starter homes,” and added that this would be within the next week.

It is understood that the developer had not expected the application to be validated until all the fresh documents were provided.

It means the documents open for public consultation do not reflect the revised plan.

A Babergh spokesman said: “We are awaiting the amended drawings that will clarify the situation.”

The plans have already gathered more than 20 public comments, although it is not clear how many of those were aware of the new proposals.

The Persimmon spokesman added: “Our proposals for land off Ipswich Road would bring 172 homes, of which 35% will be much-needed affordable housing in line with policy requirements, and seven starter homes.

“The amended application follows discussions with Babergh District Council planners.

“We are hopeful that the plans, which we believe will support the economic and social growth of Hadleigh, will be approved in March.”It follows an admission by Persimmon in November that it had made errors at the Mount Pleasant development in Framlingham, which resulted in dozens of homes being constructed to the wrong specifications.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

‘Nine years is far too long’ – Lambert on Town’s FA Cup record ahead of Accrington trip

Ipswich Town players react to exiting the FA Cup to National League side Lincoln City in 2017. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger at plans for 10,000 new homes, lorry park and garden neighbourhoods

Protestors from KATCAG (Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group) gathered outside East Suffolk House in Melton to protest against Suffolk Coastal's local plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists