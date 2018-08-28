Plans lodged for 171 starter homes in Hadleigh

The site in hadleigh where Persimmon plans to build 171 starter homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Controversial plans to build 171 starter homes and create 10,000 sq ft of employment land in Hadleigh have been lodged.

Persimmon Homes submitted the hybrid application to Babergh District Council in December requesting full planning permission for 172 homes – 171 of which will be starter homes – as well as outline permission for shops and retail, food and drink establishments and other business units.

The site is located to the west of Hadleigh off Ipswich Road.

The masterplan for the site proposed to “established a sustainable new community” which would “enhance” Hadleigh.

It said: “Starter homes will enable first time buyers local to the area, but who would normally be priced out of the area, to keep living in their hometown thus retaining their economic, social and community links within Hadleigh.”

The plans were originally lodged in July 2017, although it is understood that more details were needed before it could progress.

It is due to be determined by March 22.

The plans have already received a host of objections from locals, with concerns raised over the existing infrastructure and questions over its work on the adjacent Weavers Meadow estate.

Other issues included the high school already being at capacity, the road network not being suitable and question marks over the number of car parking spaces being provided.

Another objection said that hourly bus services to Ipswich and Sudbury had recently changed to every 90 minutes, which had caused difficulty for locals.

Hadleigh Town Council unanimously recommended refusal of the plans and said: “The reasons for recommending refusal were insufficient parking; the roads are too narrow for emergency vehicles to obtain access to dwellings; pedestrian and school access via Tower Mill Lane is unsuitable; water management and drainage has not been addressed; footpath and cycling provision is not sufficient; conservation of some hedges has not been taken into account.

“The planning committee requested that Babergh District Council take into account the significant number of objections made by near neighbours.

Persimmon has been approached for comment.