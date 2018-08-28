Arrest made after ‘scuffle’ reported at Iceland

Iceland Sailmakers

A person has been taken into custody in connection with a scuffle in an Ipswich supermarket.

Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Stock picture of Iceland. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Constabulary were called shortly after 11.30am to reports of an altercation at Iceland.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars pull up at the front of the Iceland store at Sailmakers, opposite the Ipswich Crown Street bus depot.

They said another police car went around the back of the shopping centre.

