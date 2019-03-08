Person hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Rail services have been severely disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Greater Anglia, which runs the services in and out of Ipswich, said it expected delays to continue until the final services for the night after the incident which happened late during the evening on Saturday, March 24.

The National Rail Enquiries website said: “A person has been hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket, blocking all lines.”

It warned that rail services between the two Suffolk towns could be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or be revised.

“We currently anticipate that disruption will continue until the end of service,” the website read.

Earlier on Saturday, there were delays of up to 10mins after cows found their way onto the tracks between Stowmarket and Needham Market.

The disruption happened about 11am.

There was a similar delay the day before, when some services heading to London Liverpool Street were held at Colchester station due to cows on the track.