Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Person hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 00:26 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 00:26 24 March 2019

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Rail services have been severely disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Greater Anglia, which runs the services in and out of Ipswich, said it expected delays to continue until the final services for the night after the incident which happened late during the evening on Saturday, March 24.

The National Rail Enquiries website said: “A person has been hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket, blocking all lines.”

It warned that rail services between the two Suffolk towns could be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or be revised.

“We currently anticipate that disruption will continue until the end of service,” the website read.

Earlier on Saturday, there were delays of up to 10mins after cows found their way onto the tracks between Stowmarket and Needham Market.

The disruption happened about 11am.

There was a similar delay the day before, when some services heading to London Liverpool Street were held at Colchester station due to cows on the track.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Person hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Witches get their 2019 season off to a flyer, with 10-pt victory at Leicester

Chris Harris in action. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Gin-credible time as hundreds enjoy Ipswich festival

Hayley Wade and Gill Fry both from Ipswich enjoying one of the 101 different types of gin on offer at The Great British Gin Festival at the Corn Exchange. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Three new farmers markets starting in the region

Richard Monk of Norwegian Bakers at Lavenham Farmers Market

Plastic bottles one of the main offenders at Ipswich litter pick

People of all ages came to clean up Christchurch Park. Picture: NICOLE DRURY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists