Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Rail delays after person hit by train on London line

PUBLISHED: 10:59 02 January 2019

Services to London have been suspended after someone was hit by a train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA.

Services to London have been suspended after someone was hit by a train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA.

Archant

Services have been suspended from East Anglia into London after someone was hit by a train.

Several services from Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford will all be affected after a person was hit by a train between Goodmayes and Ilford.

Greater Anglia says that all lines there are now blocked and delays are expected until 2pm.

Services may be delayed, suspended or even cancelled.

Emergency services are currently en route to the site.

Delays are also in place until noon today at Seven Kings, Ilford due to a track fault causing a speed restriction.

Engineers are currently on the line here making repairs.

All services here have been diverted onto the Transport For London line.

More updates to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I have a big fear of going to sleep and not waking up’ - ex-soldier speaks of car crash recovery battle

Randy Akam with his friend Ian Dufuor, Mr Akam has to wear a padded hat whenever he leaves the house in case he suffers another seizure Picture: IAN DUFOUR

Ipswich complete loan signing of Leicester left-back Elder

Ipswich Town have signed Callum Elder on loan from Leicester until the end of the season. Picture: PA

Did you celebrate the New Year in Yates?

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Gambling software company with offices in Ipswich coughs up £25m after accounts probe

Waterfront House in Ipswich which is home to business including GTS, which is owned by Playtech. Picture: Google Streetview

Heavy traffic following two-vehicle collision

The accident is causing heavy traffic on the Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists