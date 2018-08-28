Breaking News
Rail delays after person hit by train on London line
PUBLISHED: 10:59 02 January 2019
Archant
Services have been suspended from East Anglia into London after someone was hit by a train.
Several services from Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford will all be affected after a person was hit by a train between Goodmayes and Ilford.
Greater Anglia says that all lines there are now blocked and delays are expected until 2pm.
Services may be delayed, suspended or even cancelled.
Emergency services are currently en route to the site.
Delays are also in place until noon today at Seven Kings, Ilford due to a track fault causing a speed restriction.
Engineers are currently on the line here making repairs.
All services here have been diverted onto the Transport For London line.
More updates to follow.