Breaking News

Rail delays after person hit by train on London line

Services to London have been suspended after someone was hit by a train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA. Archant

Services have been suspended from East Anglia into London after someone was hit by a train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Due to a person being hit by a train between Goodmayes and #Ilford all lines are blocked. Services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA — GA Regional (@ga_regional) January 2, 2019

Several services from Ipswich, Colchester and Chelmsford will all be affected after a person was hit by a train between Goodmayes and Ilford.

Greater Anglia says that all lines there are now blocked and delays are expected until 2pm.

Services may be delayed, suspended or even cancelled.

Emergency services are currently en route to the site.

Delays are also in place until noon today at Seven Kings, Ilford due to a track fault causing a speed restriction.

Engineers are currently on the line here making repairs.

All services here have been diverted onto the Transport For London line.

More updates to follow.