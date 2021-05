Published: 5:54 PM May 18, 2021

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Humber Doucy Lane in Rushmere - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital with a potential broken rib after a three-car crash on Humber Doucy Lane.

Police were called to the incident after reports of a crash involving a Vauxhall Zafira, Ford S-Max and a Vauxhall Vivaro at just after 3.30pm today (May 18). 

The road was blocked as recovery took place and some people sustained minor injuries