Your chance to see your pet in the paper

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:00 PM October 2, 2021    Updated: 4:52 PM October 2, 2021
Dudley the apricot cockapoo is enjoying his owners working from home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dudley the apricot apricot cockapoo putting in his entry for the Pet of The Year competition - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This week the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times have launched their 'Pet of the Year' competition - encouraging pet lovers across Suffolk and north Essex to send in photographs of their beloved animals. 

Anyone who nominates their pet will get the chance to see them in a special supplement in both newspapers, and readers will then get to vote for their winner.

The competition is not solely for cats and dogs, slightly more unusual pets are all invited to enter too. 

So if you think your parrot, tortoise, snake, or horse, deserves to be crowned Pet of the Year 2021, you can enter for the competition via this link for the Ipswich Star and this one for the East Anglian Daily Times.

The closing date for entries is October, 17, 2021, the Pet of the Year supplement will be in the papers on November, 3. 

