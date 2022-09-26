How can pet owners save money on medical treatment?

Tips for pet owners on how to save money on medical treatment - Credit: PA

Due to the cost-of-living crisis, many pet owners are looking for cheap ways to keep their pets healthy and happy.

An Ipswich vet has advised owners to keep an eye on their animals' food - as less feeding will not only cut bills but also help avoid health problems.

Global pet product expert PetSafe has also shared a few tips on how to cut down the costs of pet medical treatment.

The company assures owners that if it comes to keeping our furry friends healthy, prevention really pays out.

Indeed, avoiding problems is much cheaper and easier than treating them once they appear.

Keeping pets in shape by organising many kinds of activities for them is the key to their good health.

Rob Steele, from PetSafe, added: “Any stimulation - mental, as well as physical - helps our pets to relax, whilst enabling us to spend quality time together in a way that doesn’t involve extra treats – and therefore weight gain!”

Hydration is also very important for our pets' health. They need water to regulate their body temperature and keep them cool, just like we do.

Not only does grooming keep cats’ and dogs’ coats and nails in great shape, but can also help uncover some underlying diseases or conditions – such as bumps on the skin, excessive shedding or bald patches, and if any areas of your pet’s body are more sensitive than usual.

Preventative medications can also keep your pet free of unwanted health issues - like heartworm, flea-related diseases and tick-borne illnesses - so make sure that they’re up-to-date with their immunisations.

Brushing your pets’ teeth regularly is also the single most effective way to reduce dental plaque and maintain long-term oral health, with dental chews helping to prevent gum disease, which can lead to more serious health problems.

Martin Hyde from Trinity Veterinary Surgery in Ipswich added: “The best advice I can give is to be aware of how much the pets are being fed.

“We see many, many overweight pets whose owners are loving them too much.

“Feeding less will reduce the bills as well as minimising the impact of arthritis, breathing disorders, diabetes, cardiac disease etc.

“Weight loss saves money and improves lives.

“Obviously, it is not appropriate for every pet, so be guided by your vet.”