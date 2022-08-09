Former Ipswich scout leader breaks Himalayan mountaineering record

Pete Brittleton and Paul Etheridge are the first British who have achieved Broad Peak and K2 in the same season - Credit: Own archives

A former Ipswich scout is one of the first Brits to ever climb the 12th and the 2nd tallest mountains in the world in the same season.

Pete Brittleton, 54 and Paul Etheridge, 46, have just returned from Pakistan, where they have achieved their 10-year ambition of scaling Broad Peak and the notoriously dangerous K2 over the same summer.

Paul Etheridge, a former Ipswich scout leader with 32 years of mountaineering experience who now lives in Cumbria, said: “For the last 10 years, we tried to break the British record, and we’ve been unsuccessful.

“This year everything just lined up. We've been out in Pakistan for two months, and we’ve finally done it.

Pete Brittleton and Paul Etheridge are the first British who have achieved Broad Peak and K2 in the same season - Credit: Own archives

“If you are a footballer, you want to be in the World Cup. If you are a runner, you want to be in the Olympics. K2 is the ultimate mountain for us, climbers and mountaineers.”

Pete Brittleton, Paul’s teammate, and a mountaineer with 35 years of experience from Cumbria, said: “Our journey has taken nearly 10 years, so we have had many highs and lows.

“Sadly, including this year, we have lost many friends to the mountain and would have wished this was not the case.

“Financially and physically the mountain has drained us. We have given up so much to achieve this. Being away from family for months, missing out on holidays and time with the children is so hard.”

Pete Brittleton and Paul Etheridge are the first British who have achieved Broad Peak and K2 in the same season - Credit: Own archives

Paul and Pete met in 2014 in Pakistan, during separate expeditions.

Paul said: “I saw how strong Pete was and that I could trust him. In life, when you meet somebody that's similar to you, you kind of hang on to them.

“I don’t know any other British climber that was willing to take this risk and climb K2.”

Paul said that the best moment of climbing mountains is “when you safely get down”.

He added: “Sadly most accidents and deaths on K2 happen on the way down, so we are the happiest when we finally get down and shake hands.

“Mountains taught me humility. You can’t take anything for granted.

Pete Brittleton and Paul Etheridge are the first British who have achieved Broad Peak and K2 in the same season - Credit: Own archives

“You never stand at the top of the mountain, and you say you achieved it.”

Pete added: “I’m over the moon with all of my mountaineering over the years, including when I summited Everest in 2008, this is the proudest I’ve been.

“We worked so very hard to achieve this. The mountains were truly challenging, and we had to put everything into achieving it.”

The mountaineers added that they are the happiest when they can safely return home to their families.