Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde.

Suffolk tourist Pete Mazur, who has spent nearly a week in a clinic in Cape Verde after being taken ill on holiday, should be flown back to the UK on Tuesday after his insurers sent out a medical team in an air ambulance to bring him home.

Mr Mazur, 44, from Walton in Felixstowe, was taken ill last Wednesday while on holiday with his wife Becky and son Ollie in Cape Verde off the African coast. He was eventually diagnosed with fluid on the lung and treated at a local clinic.

However that did not have all the equipment needed to cure the condition and his wife was told he needed to be transferred to a hospital in the Canaries – or flown back to the UK.

She struggled to make contact with their insurers Post Office Travel Insurance, and spoke at the weekend of her frustration at the lack of progress in getting him treated.

Her MP Dr Therese Coffey took up the case, writing to the chief executive of the Post Office, and after we contacted the company's press office one of its medical experts contacted Mrs Mazur directly to discuss her husband's treatment.

She said: “Pete is still being treated and I've been told he is stable – but we just want to get him into a hospital for treatment.”

She had also been asked for payment by clinic staff, despite telling them that her insurers would be paying.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said they hoped to bring Mr Mazur on Tuesday – providing the medics are happy that it is safe for him to fly.

And officials had also assured the clinic that they would be meeting the cost of his treatment and that Mrs Mazur should not be asked about the financial arrangements.

She said: “We are working hard to bring Mr Mazur back to the UK as quickly as possible. We understand how distressing it is for all concerned when someone falls ill overseas and we would like to stress that Mr Mazur's safety and wellbeing is our key priority.

“Before someone can return via air ambulance we need to make sure that the medical team involved agree that the patient is stable enough to travel and also that the right medical crew are in place to travel with the air ambulance. All of this can take a little time. We are very sorry if this has caused Mrs Mazur any further concern at such a worrying time.”