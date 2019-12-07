Reality TV heart-throb heads to Ipswich for Christmas party

Pete Wicks from TOWIE is heading to Ipswich this Christmas Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Pete Wicks - star of the Only Way is Essex and Celebs Go Dating - is heading to Unit 17 this Christmas to join in with their festive celebrations.

Wicks, who is known for being a bit of a heartbreaker, will be meeting fans at the popular Cardinal Park venue on Thursday, December 19.

On their Facebook page, Unit 17 say the reality TV star will be joining them for their Christmas Party which will start at 10pm.

Fans of Wicks have been strongly advised to buy their tickets now so they don't miss out.

Wicks famously dated his TOWIE co-star Megan McKenna, who earlier this month won Celebrity X Factor.

Tickets are available to buy here and more information on events at Unit 17 can be found on their Facebook page.