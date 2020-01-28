Peter Andre returns to Ipswich Regent in Grease

Peter Andre (Teen Angel) will be reprising the role of Teen Angel in the production of Grease coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Ant Robling Archant

Pop superstar Peter Andre is returning to the Ipswich Regent this autumn playing three roles in the latest UK tour of Grease. Andre is part of the first new production of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical in 25 years.

Peter Andre as Teen Angel during the UK and Ireland tour of Grease Photo:Manuel Harlan Peter Andre as Teen Angel during the UK and Ireland tour of Grease Photo:Manuel Harlan

Having been a huge success in the first UK and Ireland legs of the tour, Peter Andre will be reprising the role of Teen Angel, as well as playing Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. He wil be joining Dan Partridge who will be playing the leading role of Danny Zuko. Further casting will announced shortly.

This latest production of Grease will be coming to the Ipswich Regent from November 17-21. It will also be staged at Norwich Theatre Royal from August 17-22.

Peter Andre is known for his successful music and television career and became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK in the 1990s with number one hits such as Mysterious Girl, Flava and I Feel You. He has had two number one albums and has toured all over the world, collecting a multitude of national and international awards. Peter's many TV shows and appearances, include his reality show Peter Andre: My Life, 60 Minute Makeover and the third series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2004.

Peter Andre (Teen Angel) at the Grease press launch with choroeographer Arlene Phillips Photo: Ant Robling Peter Andre (Teen Angel) at the Grease press launch with choroeographer Arlene Phillips Photo: Ant Robling

Peter Andre said "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year. I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast.

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform two additional roles this time round: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. I truly cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020."

Peter Andre as Teen Angel and the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Grease Photo:Manuel Harlan Peter Andre as Teen Angel and the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Grease Photo:Manuel Harlan

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

Grease with Peter Andre is at Ipswich Regent from November 17-21. Tickets are on sale from March 2.