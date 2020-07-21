E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 17:51 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 21 July 2020

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Archant

Singer and TV personality Peter Andre was seen enjoying a drink in a cafe on Ipswich Waterfront earlier today.

The Mysterious Girl chart-topper was snapped with fans after sitting down with a beverage at the Grazing Sheep in Regatta Quay.

Andre has visited Ipswich on several other occasions in the past, including for performances at the Regent Theatre.

He has also stopped by to get his hair cut at Mens Inc barbers’ in Fore Street, which is owned by his brother Michael.

You may also want to watch:

Claire Malone, who had a socially-distant picture taken with the star, said he was in town to visit his brother.

She added: “He seemed very friendly and genuine.

“I saw him walk past a while earlier but I didn’t believe it was him, so just dismissed it.

“I just couldn’t believe it was actually him.”

MORE: Peter Andre’s brother opens Ipswich barbers’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Most Read

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Plans for homes on beer garden the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for 16th century pub building

Plans for two homes to be built in the beer garden of The Bramford Cock have been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In the swim - Memories of Ipswich’s Broomhill and Fore Street pools in Days Gone By

Checking the water temperature for the Christmas morning swim at Broomhill Pool Ipswich in December 1966. Picture: ARCHANT

CCTV appeal launched after cash stolen from town centre shop

Suffolk police have launched a CCTV appeal after £50 was stolen from a till in Ipswich town centre Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Which shops have reopened in Ipswich and where remains closed?

Costa Coffee has reopened its branch in the Debenhams in Ipswich town centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE