Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Singer and TV personality Peter Andre was seen enjoying a drink in a cafe on Ipswich Waterfront earlier today.

The Mysterious Girl chart-topper was snapped with fans after sitting down with a beverage at the Grazing Sheep in Regatta Quay.

Andre has visited Ipswich on several other occasions in the past, including for performances at the Regent Theatre.

He has also stopped by to get his hair cut at Mens Inc barbers’ in Fore Street, which is owned by his brother Michael.

Claire Malone, who had a socially-distant picture taken with the star, said he was in town to visit his brother.

She added: “He seemed very friendly and genuine.

“I saw him walk past a while earlier but I didn’t believe it was him, so just dismissed it.

“I just couldn’t believe it was actually him.”

