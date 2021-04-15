News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:26 PM April 15, 2021   
Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre has visited Ipswich for a post-lockdown haircut from his brother's barbershop. 

The London-born performer visited his brother's town centre shop, Mens Inc. Barbering, for a trim earlier this week.

He is no stranger to the town, regularly visiting Michael's Fore Street shop since it first opened in 2017.

Star-struck passers-by caught a picture with him along the Ipswich Waterfront last summer, with the former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant happy to pose for photo with fans.

He was also set to appear in the Ipswich Regent's production of Grease last year, having previously performed at the St Helen's Street venue while on tour.

Speaking in 2017, Peter's brother Michael said Ipswich was the "perfect" place to open his shop – adding he has been Peter's only barber for years.

A picture Peter posted in the shop has so far gained more than 14,000 likes on Instagram.

