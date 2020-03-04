Shamed lollipop man in court again for indecent images of children

A disgraced lollipop man has admitted re-offending within days of being registered as a sex offender for making indecent images of children.

Last April, Peter Thompson was handed a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

The offences took place the previous March, when Thompson was found to have secretly filmed a member of staff in the toilet at an Ipswich school, before indecent images were found on devices from his Felixstowe Road home.

The 49-year-old returned to court on Tuesday to admit three breaches of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey told magistrates that public protection officers visited Thompson's home unannounced on June 10 last year.

He said officers examined a Lenovo laptop and found no evidence of his internet browsing history, which he was prohibited from deleting by the SHPO.

Further examination uncovered 54 of the most serious 'category A' indecent images of children, 15 category B images and 59 category C images, depicting girls aged between nine and 13.

Analysis also showed Thompson had used Facebook and a file sharing program, Volafile, which he was prohibited from using under the conditions of his SHPO.

He pleaded guilty to breaches on May 17, May 21 and June 10, along with three counts of making indecent images of children between May 1 and June 10.

Last November, he was back before Ipswich Crown Court for failing to complete the unpaid work element of his suspended sentence, which also included rehabilitation days and a requirement to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

His original offences were detected after staff at a school noticed a mobile phone recording from the pocket of a jacket hanging in the disabled toilets.

As a result of the discovery, Thompson was arrested in the Waitrose store in Ipswich town centre, where he was also working at the time.

Solicitor Claire Lockwood said she would not seek to dissuade magistrates that sentencing should be committed to the crown court. He was released on unconditional bail, still subject to existing court orders, until a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.