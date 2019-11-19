E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former lollipop man accused of breaching sexual harm prevention order

PUBLISHED: 16:21 19 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich lollipop man who was given a suspended prison sentence for secretly filming a member of staff in a school's disabled toilets with a mobile phone is due to appear in court later this month for allegedly breaching the order.

Earlier this year Peter Thompson, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, admitted voyeurism and four offences of making indecent photographs of children and was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to attend a sex offenders' treatment programme.

He was also given a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay £250 compensation to the victim of the voyeurism offence.

Thompson was also given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

On Tuesday (November 19) Thompson was due to have returned to court for an alleged breach of the suspended sentence.

However the case was adjourned until November 29 after the court heard that Thompson, who is his wife's carer, was unable to attend as she had just been released from hospital.

Laura Austin, prosecuting, said Thompson had completed just over 58 hours of his unpaid work requirement and had 121 hours left to do.

She said that as a result of the nature of Thompson's offending being "outed" during his unpaid work a new placement had had to be found for him.

The offences for which Thompson received the suspended sentence happened in March last year, while he was working as a lollipop man at a school in Ipswich.

Staff noticed that a mobile phone was recording from the pocket of a jacket belonging to Thompson which was hanging in the disabled toilets.

The phone was taken to the staff office and Thompson was told about the discovery of the phone and asked to leave the school premises.

When the phone was checked, it was found to contain footage of a staff member using the toilet facilities.

After his arrest Thompson made full admissions to police officers and expressed remorse and shame for his behaviour.

Police subsequently seized electrical devices from his home and discovered 13 indecent pictures of children in the most serious level A category, 21 in category B, 29 in category C and a category A video.

