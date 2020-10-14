Former lollipop man jailed after being found in possession of indecent images for second time

Peter Thompson outside Ipswich Crown Court last year Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A former lollipop man has been sentenced to time in prison after admitting breaking a prevention order just weeks after it came into force.

Peter Thompson, 50 from Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of making indecent images, breaching his suspended sentence and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Prosecutor Adam Norris told the court that Thompson had previously been found guilty of voyeurism and making indecent images of children back in April 2019.

The offences had taken place the March before, when Thompson was found to have secretly filmed a member of staff in the toilet at an Ipswich school, before indecent images were found on devices from his home.

At the time he was handed a suspended sentence and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

Just six weeks later, in June 2019, public protection officers visited his home unannounced.

They found that Thompson had breached his sexual harm prevention order by clearing his internet history and also having software installed to do so.

He was also found to have used Facebook and another file sharing platform, Volafile, to access images both of which also breached his order.

Investigators also found indecent images of children on his laptop.

Of these images 54 were found to be category A, the worst kind of indecent images.

Jo Eley, defending said that in the time between the incident happening and the case being brought before the court Thompson had complied with his original order and had carried out the majority of his unpaid work.

Judge Rupert Overbury said that Thompson had been “intent on circumventing” the prevention orders put against him.

“The whole idea of protective order is to protect the public,” said Judge Overbury.

Thompson was given an 18 month sentence; the judge told him he would serve half of this term in custody and the rest on license.

He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order effective immediately.