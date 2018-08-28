‘I would walk 500 miles’: Suffolk schoolgirl to take on mammoth walk for hospice

Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A Suffolk schoolgirl is take on the mammoth task of walking 500 miles, all in the name of charity.

11-year-old Amelie Bull from Pettaugh will be walking and running the huge stretch over the course of the next few months as she hopes to raise £500 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice.

Amelie, a pupil at Framlingham College Prep School has long been interested in fundraising and decide she would take on a challenge to help others.

“We were walking on our way to Debenham and I though I just really want to do something that would inspire other people and the younger generation to be more active and supportive of charities,” said Amelie.

It was a royal link that steered Amelie towards EACH.

“She was just really interested in the Duchess of Cambridge and when she saw she was the patron of EACH she wanted to fundraise,” said Amelie’s mum Alice.

Wanting to do a big fundraising project Amelie and her parents spoke to EACH about what she could do to help.

The charity arranged for her to visit the hospice’s Treehouse in Ipswich.

“She went to go and look around the hospice, she was really inspired,” said Mrs Bull,

With that Amelie created Challenge 500 which will see her aim to run 500 miles in 2019.

Amelie will be walking and running 10 miles a week for the rest of the year to hit her total with most of her walking set to take place in and around the Debenham area.

As well as doing the walk itself Amelie hopes to get others to join her on special organised walks to increase her fundraising total.

“She would like to raise £500 and any more is a bonus really,” said Mrs Bull, ““She’s incredibly determined and I know she will achieve this.”

Despite having a huge task ahead of her Amelie already has ideas for future fundraising plans.

“Next year its going to be big and everyone can join in and support the challenge,” said Amelie.

A keen singer and working towards her grade 6 singing Amelie said would also love to record a charity single with Ed Sheeran for EACH.

To donate to Amelie’s fundraiser or follow her progress you can find her on Instagram as challenge500_2019, Strava as Challenge 500 or visit her JustGiving page.