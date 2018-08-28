Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘I would walk 500 miles’: Suffolk schoolgirl to take on mammoth walk for hospice

PUBLISHED: 19:30 31 December 2018

Amelie Bull will be running and walking 500 miles for her Challenge 500 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Amelie Bull will be running and walking 500 miles for her Challenge 500 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A Suffolk schoolgirl is take on the mammoth task of walking 500 miles, all in the name of charity.

11-year-old Amelie Bull from Pettaugh will be walking and running the huge stretch over the course of the next few months as she hopes to raise £500 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice.

Amelie, a pupil at Framlingham College Prep School has long been interested in fundraising and decide she would take on a challenge to help others.

“We were walking on our way to Debenham and I though I just really want to do something that would inspire other people and the younger generation to be more active and supportive of charities,” said Amelie.

It was a royal link that steered Amelie towards EACH.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron for EACH Picture: PHIL MORLEYHRH The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron for EACH Picture: PHIL MORLEY

“She was just really interested in the Duchess of Cambridge and when she saw she was the patron of EACH she wanted to fundraise,” said Amelie’s mum Alice.

Wanting to do a big fundraising project Amelie and her parents spoke to EACH about what she could do to help.

The charity arranged for her to visit the hospice’s Treehouse in Ipswich.

“She went to go and look around the hospice, she was really inspired,” said Mrs Bull,

Amelie Bull hopes others will be inspired to join her Picture: RACHEL EDGEAmelie Bull hopes others will be inspired to join her Picture: RACHEL EDGE

With that Amelie created Challenge 500 which will see her aim to run 500 miles in 2019.

Amelie will be walking and running 10 miles a week for the rest of the year to hit her total with most of her walking set to take place in and around the Debenham area.

As well as doing the walk itself Amelie hopes to get others to join her on special organised walks to increase her fundraising total.

“She would like to raise £500 and any more is a bonus really,” said Mrs Bull, ““She’s incredibly determined and I know she will achieve this.”

Despite having a huge task ahead of her Amelie already has ideas for future fundraising plans.

“Next year its going to be big and everyone can join in and support the challenge,” said Amelie.

A keen singer and working towards her grade 6 singing Amelie said would also love to record a charity single with Ed Sheeran for EACH.

To donate to Amelie’s fundraiser or follow her progress you can find her on Instagram as challenge500_2019, Strava as Challenge 500 or visit her JustGiving page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

Hundreds of homes lie vacant in Ipswich despite UK shortage

For Sale

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Restaurants are being hit by a ‘perfect storm’ warns boss of one of Suffolk’s leading hotel and restaurant brands

Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Most Read

Profile of Lord Lieutenant Algernon Heber-Percy

Profile of Lord Lieutenant Algernon Heber-Percy

Rome wasn't built in a day... at Wroxeter

The Romanesque wooden end-frame hand built by modern day workmen

Uffington to Haughmond Walk

Shropshire Life Christmas Quiz Answers

Shropshire Life Christmas Quiz Answers

At home with Lord & Lady Hamilton

At home with Lord & Lady Hamilton

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

2018: the year in pictures

The Beast From the East covered Ipswich Waterfront in a blanket of snow. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

The Beast From the East covered Ipswich Waterfront in a blanket of snow. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Nine top shows at theatres in Suffolk and north Essex in 2019

Peter Andre is coming to the Ipswich Regent in February. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists