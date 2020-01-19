E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New pharmacy given go-ahead to serve resort's seafront area

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 January 2020

Planners have approved plans for a new pharmacy in Beach Station Road, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Felixstowe is set to get another pharmacy - with the latest set to serve the seafront area.

Planners have approved the project for Colchester Health and Beauty Co Ltd to use a semi-detached property in Beach Station Road. The pharmacy would replace a dog grooming parlour.

The premises have seen a number of uses over the years, including as a cafe and a shipping office and the street, just off Sea Road and one of the main gateways to the seafront, is home to a number of small shops.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Alexis Bruns said: "The proposed use of the building as a pharmacy is not considered to result in any significant impact on residential amenity of neighbouring residents.

"From the floor plan submitted, it looks like the pharmacy would not have any retail area with the majority of the floorspace set aside to dispensing.

"The hours of operation would also be limited such that it would not be open at unsociable times."

Permitted opening hours would be 9am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays with no trading on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

