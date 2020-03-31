Thieves raid Suffolk pharmacy after smashing through front door

The Constable Country Rural Medical Practice, in The Street, was broken into on Sunday March 29 at 12.15am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Thieves smashed their way into a village GP surgery and raided the till – but left shelves of medication untouched.

CCTV captured two people breaking into the Constable Country Rural Medical Practice, in The Street, Capel St Mary, on Sunday March 29 at 12.15am.

Pete Keeble, the practice manager, said he was sure the pair knew what they were after as they knew the layout of the surgery and attached pharmacy.

“They went straight into the pharmacy and went for the till, taking what they wanted,” he explained.

“They smashed through the glass front door which has a wire mesh in.”

While the front door to the surgery has been boarded up, Mr Keeble is confused why the pair didn’t take any of the easily accessible medication.

He added: “We had full alarm systems, which rang straight through to police, and CCTV but unfortunately those didn’t deter them.”