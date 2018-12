Find out which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Make sure you know which pharmacies are open in case you need health advice or medicine over the festive period.

Christmas Day:

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am-noon.

Beccles: Beccles HCC, War Memorial Hosp, St Mary’s Road, 11am-1pm.

Bury St Edmunds: Croasdales Pharmacy, Mount Farm Surgery, Lawson Pl, 10am-1pm.

Chelmsford: Colecross, 1 Hylands Parade, Wood Street, 10am-1pm.

Clacton on Sea: Prescriptions to You, 89-91 Pier Avenue, 10am-1pm.

Colchester: Queen Street Pharmacy, noon-4pm.

Eye: Eye Pharmacy, 5 Broad Street, 12.30pm-2.30pm.

Haverhill: Haverhill Pharmacy, Camps Road, 11am-1pm.

Lowestoft: Eastpoint Pharmacy, Clifton Road, 5pm-7pm. High Street Pharmacy, High Street, noon-2pm.

Martlesham Heath: Pharmacy, 9 The Square, 10am-2pm.

Needham Market: Pharmacy, Barking Road, 10am-noon.

Boxing Day:

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am-3pm.

Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market, 10am-4pm.

Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane, 10am-4pm.

Brandon: Boots, 1 Bury Road, 11am-3pm.

Brightlingsea: Boots, 52 Victoria Place, 10am-2pm.

Bungay: Boots, 4 St Mary’s Street, 10am-3pm.

Bury St Edmunds: Asda, Western Way, 9am-6pm. Boots, 11-13 Cornhill, 8am-5pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Bedingfield Way, 9am-5pm.

Chelmsford: Boots, 43 High Chelmer, 8am-5pm. Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park, 8am-6pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, White Hart Lane, 9am-6pm. Morrisons, Copperfield Road, 10am-4pm.

Clacton on Sea: Boots, 54-62 Pier Avenue, 8.30am-5.30pm. Prescriptions to You, 89-91 Pier Avenue, 10am-4pm.

Colchester: Asda, Petrolea Close, 9am-6pm. Boots, Fiveways Co-op, Peartree Road, 10am-1pm. Boots, 5-6 Lion Walk, 8am-5pm. Boots, 118 Military Road, 10am-2pm.

Dovercourt: Boots, 224-226 High Street, 10am-2pm.

Felixstowe: Boots, 86 Hamilton Road, 10am-4pm. Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue, Cavendish Park Estate, 10am-4pm.

Frinton: Boots, Connaught Avenue, 10am-3pm.

Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place, 10am-noon.

Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Haverhill: Boots, 69-71 High Street, 10am-4pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Road, 10am-4pm.

Ipswich: Boots, 5 Tavern Street, 8am-6pm. Boots, Buttermarket Shopping Centre, 8am-6pm. Boots, Two Rivers Medical Centre, Woodbridge Road East, 10am-4pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road, 9am-6pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road, 9am-5pm. Morrison’s, Sproughton Road, 10am-4pm.

Lowestoft: Asda, Horn Hill, 9am-6pm. Boots, 76a London Road North, 8.30am-5.30pm.

Manningtree: Boots, Century House, Station Road, 11am-3pm.

Newmarket: Boots, 82 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Southwold: Queen Street Pharmacy, 18 Queen Street, noon-3pm.

Stanway, Colchester: Boots, Tollgate West, 7am-11.59pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Western Approach, 9am-5pm.

Stowmarket: Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way, 9am-6pm. Boots, 21 Ipswich Street, 10am-4pm.

Sudbury: Boots, 13-14 Market Hill, 9am-5pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Cornard Road, 9am-5pm.

West Mersea: Boots, 37 Barfield Road, 10am-4pm.

Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare, 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Day

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street, 10am-3pm.

Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market, 10am-4pm.

Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane, 10am-4pm.

Brandon: Boots, 1 Bury Road, 11am-3pm.

Brightlingsea: Boots, 52 Victoria Place, 10am-2pm.

Bury St Edmunds: Asda, Western Way, 10am-5pm. Boots, 11-13 Cornhill, 11am-4pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Bedingfield Way, 9am-7pm.

Chelmsford: Boots, 43 High Chelmer, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park, 10.30am-4.30pm. Boots, Meadows Shopping Centre, 10.30am-4.30pm. Morrisons, Copperfield Road, 10am-4pm.

Clacton on Sea: Boots, 54-62 Pier Avenue, 10am-3pm. Prescriptions to You, 89-91 Pier Avenue, 10am-4pm.

Colchester: Asda, Petrolea Close, 10am-6pm. Boots, Fiveways Co-op, Peartree Road, 10am-6pm. Boots, 5-6 Lion Walk, 10.30am-4.30pm.

Dovercourt: Boots, 224-226 High Street, 10am-2pm.

Felixstowe: Boots, 86 Hamilton Road, 10am-4pm. Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue, Cavendish Park Estate, 10am-4pm.

Frinton: Boots, Connaught Avenue, 10am-3pm.

Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place, 10am-noon.

Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Haverhill: Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Road, 10am-4pm.

Ipswich: Asda, Goddard Road, 10am-5pm. Boots, 5 Tavern Street, 10am-4pm. Boots, Two Rivers Medical Centre, Woodbridge Road East, 10am-4pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road, 9am-7pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road, 9am-6pm. Morrison’s, Sproughton Road, 10am-4pm.

Lowestoft: Asda, Horn Hill, 10am-5pm. Boots, 76a London Road North, 10am-4pm.

Manningtree: Boots, Century House, Station Road, 11am-3pm.

Newmarket: Boots, 82 High Street, 10am-4pm.

Stanway, Colchester: Boots, Tollgate West, 10am-11.59pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Western Approach, 9am-5pm.

Sudbury: Boots, 13-14 Market Hill, 10am-4pm. Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury’s, Cornard Road, 9am-5pm.

West Mersea: Boots, 37 Barfield Road, 10am-4pm.

Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare, 10am-4pm.