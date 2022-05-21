Paramedics prepare to transport ambulances and supplies to Ukraine

Michael Bot and the ambulances that will be sent to Ukraine - Credit: PHCAW

An Ipswich-based paramedic will soon set off through Europe to deliver three fully-equipped ambulances and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Prehospital Care and Aid Worldwide (PHCAW) will make the journey in a couple of weeks after raising three quarters of its £35,000 target.

The non-profit organisation was founded in 2019 by Michael Bot and Adam Williamson to provide equal health care for people around the world.





Ambulances that will be sent to Ukraine - Credit: PHCAW

Following their efforts, PHCAW will send three Renault master ambulances and a rapid response car to the war-torn country.

Michael Bot and an ambulance that will be sent to Ukraine - Credit: PHCAW

Mr Bot, 29, who is a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, said: “We would like to help injured men, women and children in Ukraine and bordering countries.

“Our mission now is to help responders in Ukraine to treat innocent people caught up in the awful conflict by providing high quality, fit for purpose ambulances.”

Elizabeth Hughes, Mayor of Ipswich and Michael Bot helping the Polish community Hub Ipswich & Castle Hill community centre - Credit: PHCAW





In addition to the ambulances, medical equipment including wheelchairs, crutches, bandages, airway equipment and other vital tools for stopping blood loss have been purchased.

The delivery will be made on June 3 with the team driving the ambulances to the Czech Republic and handle them to the Ukrainian team who will deliver the equipment to Lviv.

The ambulances then will be allocated to the most needed places in Ukraine.

Prehospital Care and Aid Worldwide organised a £5,000 target online, raising £3,700 with the help of supporters across the UK.

An ambulance that will be sent to Ukraine - Credit: PHCAW

The charity will also send Clothing, tinned food, toys, female hygiene products, blankets and sleeping bags to refugee camps across Europe.

Its first mission was to a refugee centre in Calais, France.

The PHCAW paramedics used their knowledge and experience to treat men, women and children with varying medical and traumatic injuries who fled war-torn countries like Sudan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Michael said: “We started in Calais and then moved our work to Africa. We set up a clinic in Zimbabwe. We educate and support people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

Michael Bot volunteering in the Calais refugee camp known as 'the jungle' - Credit: PHCAW

“We can do that through medical donations and donations of ambulances. We just try to save lives.”