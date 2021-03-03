Published: 11:00 AM March 3, 2021

An Ipswich company has created a charity drinks brand to support NHS Charities Together and other good causes - with backing from former England cricketer and Question of Sport star Phil Tufnell.

David Rowledge, managing director of Alchemy Wines, realised many shoppers now look for ways their purchases can help others.

He has worked in the wine industry for over 30 years and has now created the Community.co brand, which donates percentage of profits from drinks to selected charities.

His latest creation was developed with East Anglia's Virgin Wines — a zero-alcohol, low-calorie wine where 10% of the profit is donated to NHS Charities Together.

BBC Question of Sport captain and England cricket legend Phil Tufnell has backed the drive.

The zero alcohol wine is raising funds for NHS Charities - Credit: Virgin Wines

"The Community.co brand is all about the giving back element," Mr Rowledge said.

"The idea is any company or retailer can get involved in creating a drink which gives back to a charity of their choosing.

"For the NHS Charities Together, we had to create a 0% drink as they can't take sales from alcohol - but then we've also created a Noble IPA beer which donates to The Drinks Trust.

"The hospitality industry has just been decimated by this pandemic and will need help and support for many years to come to get back on its feet."

Former English cricketer and A Question of Sport captain Phil Tufnell with the zero alcohol wines - Credit: Alchemy Wines

Phil Tufnell's role is to raise awareness for the brand and he said: “I am delighted to have signed up as the ambassador for Community.co and can’t wait to get on board and ensure these great causes can benefit from this.

"I am looking forward to spreading the word so people can make a difference when they buy their preferred choice of drink.”

The Noble IPA raises funds for The Drinks Trust with 10p of each unit going to the cause - Credit: Alchemy Wines

Other products include wine coolers with low sugar and environmentally-friendly packaging, as well as a specially designed water bottle for NHS Charities Together.

The company also has an agreement with Grocery Aid to give funds to support front line workers in stores.

If you would like to get involved with the Community.co brand, contact Mr Rowledge at david@alchemywines.co.uk