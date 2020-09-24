Man accused of Ipswich stabbing to face trial

Phillip Manning will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court over the alleged stabbing. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man who was arrested after an alleged stabbing will take place next week.

Phillip Manning, 55, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to wounding Paul Crispin with intent to do him grievous bodily harm in May.

Manning appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 24) via a prison video link for a case management hearing.

Police were called at 6.35pm on Monday, May 11 to reports that a man had been assaulted inside an address in Wherstead Road.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 50s had sustained a small puncture wound.

East of England Ambulance Service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injury was not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Manning was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.

His trial will get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, September 30.