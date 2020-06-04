Gallery

Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you a regular at Pals in Ipswich town centre back in 2002? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos from that year.

A night out at Pals in Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT A night out at Pals in Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The wine bar and brasserie in Dogs Head Street was one of the most popular venues in Ipswich in the early 2000s, and regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column.

England fans watching the big game between England and Nigeria at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT England fans watching the big game between England and Nigeria at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Many people met there regularly after work and it was also popular with students.

A 'Caught Out' photo from Pals from 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR A 'Caught Out' photo from Pals from 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

During 2002, the bar also drew crowds of football fans, who took along their flags and banners, eager to watch England’s World Cup matches.

Enjoying a night out at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Enjoying a night out at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Our gallery includes some photos of supporters watching England’s match against Nigeria, which ended up as a 0-0 draw, with England going on to the knockout stages.

Were you a regular at Pals in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Were you a regular at Pals in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Pals closed in 2011, and Revolution opened up later the same year, following a refurbishment.

England fans watching England v Nigeria in the World Cup at Pals in 2002. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT England fans watching England v Nigeria in the World Cup at Pals in 2002. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Fans watching the World Cup match between England and Nigeria at Pals in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT Fans watching the World Cup match between England and Nigeria at Pals in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

