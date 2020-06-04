E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

PUBLISHED: 14:12 05 June 2020

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you a regular at Pals in Ipswich town centre back in 2002? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos from that year.

A night out at Pals in Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at Pals in Ipswich in July 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The wine bar and brasserie in Dogs Head Street was one of the most popular venues in Ipswich in the early 2000s, and regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column.

England fans watching the big game between England and Nigeria at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTEngland fans watching the big game between England and Nigeria at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Many people met there regularly after work and it was also popular with students.

A 'Caught Out' photo from Pals from 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLORA 'Caught Out' photo from Pals from 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

During 2002, the bar also drew crowds of football fans, who took along their flags and banners, eager to watch England’s World Cup matches.

Enjoying a night out at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying a night out at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Our gallery includes some photos of supporters watching England’s match against Nigeria, which ended up as a 0-0 draw, with England going on to the knockout stages.

Were you a regular at Pals in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLORWere you a regular at Pals in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Pals closed in 2011, and Revolution opened up later the same year, following a refurbishment.

England fans watching England v Nigeria in the World Cup at Pals in 2002. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTEngland fans watching England v Nigeria in the World Cup at Pals in 2002. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Fans watching the World Cup match between England and Nigeria at Pals in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTFans watching the World Cup match between England and Nigeria at Pals in 2002 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows high-speed Ipswich police chase as burglar jailed for four years

Dash cam footage of Darrell Lambert, 33, who led police on a chase through Ipswich has been released. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Cerys Hall?

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Five hours free parking for Ipswich shoppers

It is hoped free parking will help entice shoppers back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown Picture: ARCHANT

Hospitals would have been overwhelmed by virus without extra ITU beds

The number of Covid patients in the ITU at Ipswich Hospital and Colchester Hospital has dropped by 82% since the peak in April. Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

What are your memories of nights out at Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT
Drive 24