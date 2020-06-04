Days Gone By: Did we snap you in Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?
PUBLISHED: 14:12 05 June 2020
Were you a regular at Pals in Ipswich town centre back in 2002? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos from that year.
The wine bar and brasserie in Dogs Head Street was one of the most popular venues in Ipswich in the early 2000s, and regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column.
Many people met there regularly after work and it was also popular with students.
During 2002, the bar also drew crowds of football fans, who took along their flags and banners, eager to watch England’s World Cup matches.
Our gallery includes some photos of supporters watching England’s match against Nigeria, which ended up as a 0-0 draw, with England going on to the knockout stages.
Pals closed in 2011, and Revolution opened up later the same year, following a refurbishment.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.